Today’s precipitation outlook, Saturday’s wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following yesterday’s pleasant afternoon, a chilly, grey, and (perhaps) damp day. Measurable precipitation, however, will be elusive. Warmth, and wind, return tomorrow afternoon.
Patchy drizzle and spotty light rain showers are possible this afternoon and evening. The potential for measurable rain is quite low.
It will be cloudy and chilly today with highs right around the mid-50s. Wind speeds will range from about 5 to 15 mph.
A thundershower or two is possible east of the Caprock Friday afternoon and evening. These may be accompanied by brief moderate rain and gusty winds.
The precipitation may affect football games this evening, but you can check the forecast, current conditions, and radar for any location here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
Tonight will be cloudy and chilly, but the slight chance for rain will end before sunrise Saturday.
A few clouds will linger Saturday morning, but the afternoon will be sunny, windy, and seasonably very warm. Don’t forget water and sunscreen!
Lows Game Day will range from the upper 30s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 40s in the far southeast. My forecast low for Lubbock is 44°.
Highs Game Day will range from the low 70s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 80s in the far southeast. My forecast high for Lubbock is 78°.
Winds tomorrow will ramp up to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph likely. Speeds, including gusts, are likely to be a little stronger over the northwestern viewing area.
Patchy blowing dust is likely Saturday afternoon.
A Fire Weather Watch, indicating NO BURN weather conditions are expected, will be in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for much of the northwestern two-thirds (or so) of the KCBD viewing area. The watch includes Lubbock, Brownfield, Plainview, and Silverton and points to the west.
Lubbock Climatology
74°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, nine degrees above the average high for the date. The November 12 record high is 85° (set in 1995).
35° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport so far today. Lubbock’s November 13 average low is 37° and the high 65°. The record low is 14° (set in 1976) and the record high 82° (set in 1973).
The last time Lubbock hit 90° was October 17 (high 93°). The last 100° day was September 26 (high 100°), the only 100-degree-day this September.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:45 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:19 AM CST.
Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace, recorded at the airport. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.39″, which is 6.51″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 23.26″.
