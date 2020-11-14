End Zone Area Round Playoff Pairings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 39 area teams in Class 4A to 1A in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs. There are now 17 left in the Area Round.
4A Division II
Sweetwater vs. Celina 7pm Friday at Tarleton State
Estacado vs. Iowa Park 7:30pm Friday in Abilene
3A Division I
Shallowater vs. Pilot Point 7pm Friday at Breckenridge
Denver City vs. Brock TBA Thursday in Sweetwater
3A Division II
Idalou vs. Alpine 7pm Thursday in Andrews
2A Division I
Post vs. Anson 7pm Friday in Clyde
Sundown vs. Hawley TBA Friday in Big Spring
Olton vs. Cisco 7pm Friday in Colorado City
2A Division II
Smyer vs. Stratford 7pm Friday in Canyon
Bovina vs. Vega 7pm Thursday in Canyon
Ralls vs. Albany 7pm Thursday in Snyder
1A Division I
Borden County vs. SpringLake-Earth 7pm Friday in Slaton
1A Division II
Anton vs. Follett 7pm Friday in Chillicothe
Klondike vs. Groom 7pm Friday at Sudan
Jayton vs. Balmorhea 6:30pm Thursday at Garden City
Motley County vs. Blackwell 7pm Friday in Hermleigh
