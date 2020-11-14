End Zone Area Round Playoff Pairings

End Zone Area Round Playoff Pairings
End Zone Logo
By Pete Christy | November 14, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 8:44 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 39 area teams in Class 4A to 1A in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs. There are now 17 left in the Area Round.

4A Division II

Sweetwater vs. Celina 7pm Friday at Tarleton State

Estacado vs. Iowa Park 7:30pm Friday in Abilene

3A Division I

Shallowater vs. Pilot Point 7pm Friday at Breckenridge

Denver City vs. Brock TBA Thursday in Sweetwater

3A Division II

Idalou vs. Alpine 7pm Thursday in Andrews

2A Division I

Post vs. Anson 7pm Friday in Clyde

Sundown vs. Hawley TBA Friday in Big Spring

Olton vs. Cisco 7pm Friday in Colorado City

2A Division II

Smyer vs. Stratford 7pm Friday in Canyon

Bovina vs. Vega 7pm Thursday in Canyon

Ralls vs. Albany 7pm Thursday in Snyder

1A Division I

Borden County vs. SpringLake-Earth 7pm Friday in Slaton

1A Division II

Anton vs. Follett 7pm Friday in Chillicothe

Klondike vs. Groom 7pm Friday at Sudan

Jayton vs. Balmorhea 6:30pm Thursday at Garden City

Motley County vs. Blackwell 7pm Friday in Hermleigh

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.