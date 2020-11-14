Game Preview: Baylor Makes Return to Lubbock

Texas Tech has won nine-straight games against the Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium, including all seven during the Big 12 era. This weekend’s matchup reunites Matt Wells and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda as the two previously worked together at Utah State in 2012. Aranda was the Aggies' defensive coordinator that season opposite of Wells, who was the offensive coordinator and was eventually promoted to head coach of his alma mater. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on FS1 with Eric Collins on the call alongside analyst Ben Leber. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the FOX Sports app. The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 199, Sirius channel 108 or via the TuneIn app.