Game Preview: Baylor Makes Return to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Baylor will make its first trip to Jones AT&T Stadium since 2008 on Saturday when the Red Raiders look to snap a two-game losing skid against the Bears.
Texas Tech has won nine-straight games against the Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium, including all seven during the Big 12 era. This weekend’s matchup reunites Matt Wells and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda as the two previously worked together at Utah State in 2012. Aranda was the Aggies' defensive coordinator that season opposite of Wells, who was the offensive coordinator and was eventually promoted to head coach of his alma mater. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on FS1 with Eric Collins on the call alongside analyst Ben Leber. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the FOX Sports app. The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 199, Sirius channel 108 or via the TuneIn app.
HOME SWEET HOME
- Texas Tech returns to the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend where the Red Raiders are 2-2 this season and 102-49 over the course of the Big 12 era (.675 winning percentage).
- A win over Baylor would guarantee the Red Raiders at least a .500 record at home for the 22nd time in past 25 seasons.
- Since moving to a spread offense in 2000, the Red Raiders have averaged 34.5 points per game at home as Texas Tech ranks sixth in total touchdowns (689) and eighth in total points (5,204) during that span.
- Tech has thrown for 49,971 yards at home, which trails only Hawaii’s 50,577 passing yards during the same time period.
BEARS RETURN TO LUBBOCK
- The two schools are in their second year of returning the Texas Farm Bureau Shootout back to campus sites after playing the previous 10 meetings in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Red Raiders were only 4-6 against the Bears during that span but are 17-7 over the course of the Big 12 era.
- This will be Baylor’s first trip to Jones AT&T Stadium since 2008 as the Red Raiders have won nine-straight against the Bears in Lubbock, including all seven games during the Big 12 era. Texas Tech topped Baylor, 35-28, in the last meeting in Lubbock, which led to an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. It was also part of a 15-game winning streak over the Bears from 1996-2011.
INSIDE THE SERIES
- Texas Tech and Baylor will meet for the 79th time this weekend in a back-and-forth series that has the Bears leading 39-38-1 all-time entering this weekend. Baylor took the series lead a year ago with a 33-30 victory in double overtime.
- Over the past 10 meetings, both teams are averaging over 35 points per game against each other as the Red Raiders and Bears have scored at least 30 points each in all but one of those games.
- Texas Tech and Baylor boast one of the longest-running series in the Big 12 as the two schools have met annually since 1956 dating back to their time in the Southwest Conference. Baylor controlled a 19-17 advantage over the Red Raiders during their SWC tenure but immediately lost its next 15 games in the series upon entering the Big 12 in 1996.
TEXAS TECH – BAYLOR CONNECTIONS
- The relationship between the two head coaches in Saturday’s games dates back to their time together at Utah State as Baylor’s Dave Aranda was the defensive coordinator opposite of Matt Wells as the Aggies' offensive coordinator in 2012. Aranda departed for Wisconsin the following season, while Wells was promoted to head coach of his alma mater.
- Dave Aranda also has Texas Tech ties as he was a graduate assistant for the Red Raider defense from 2000-02, the first three seasons under Mike Leach. He earned his master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the university in 2002.
- Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is the younger brother of former Texas Tech signal caller Michael Brewer, who played two seasons with the Red Raiders (2012-13) before transferring to Virginia Tech to end his career. The Bears also boast defensive back Byron Hanspard Jr. on their roster, the son of Texas Tech Hall of Fame member and Doak Walker Award winner Byron Hanspard.
BIG GAMES VS. BAYLOR
- SaRodorick Thompson will look to repeat his performance against Baylor from a year ago this weekend as the sophomore totaled a career-high 153 rushing yards, while rushing for two touchdowns against the Bears. It matched the most rushing yards by a Red Raider against Baylor dating back to 2000 as Ricky Williams also recorded the same total in a 2001 win over the Bears.
- Ja’Marcus Ingram recorded his first interception as a Red Raider and the second of his career a year ago against Baylor.
- Riko Jeffers has 17 career tackles versus Baylor, including 1.5 that have come behind the line of scrimmage. Jeffers posted three tackles as a true freshman in 2017 and followed with eight in 2018 and then six a year ago.
- T.J. Vasher has hauled in 16 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns over his career against Baylor as he enters this weekend having caught at least six passes in each of the past two meetings with the Bears. Vasher provided a key touchdown a year ago against Baylor as he dove to catch a fade pass to the back of the end zone to tie the game in the first overtime.
SEASON NOTES
- Texas Tech will aim for a strong month of November in order to advance to its 39th bowl appearance all-time and its first under Matt Wells. The month of November hasn’t been too kind to the Red Raiders in recent years as Tech has won multiple games just twice since the start of the 2011 campaign (2015, 2017).
- Texas Tech’s final three regular-season opponents - Baylor (1-4), Oklahoma State (5-1) and Kansas (0-7) - are a combined 6-12 this season entering this weekend. The Red Raiders have not won three-consecutive games to close a regular season since 1995.
- Texas Tech has committed only 47 penalties for 387 yards so far this season. Through seven games, it marks the fewest penalty yards dating back to 2000, matching the same total from 2002.
- Texas Tech is averaging 29.6 points per game so far this season, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have currently averaged at least 30 points per game over 20-consecutive seasons, which is the longest active streak in the Big 12.