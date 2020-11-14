Not typical football weather?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy and warm this afternoon as a cold front approaches the South Plains. Not your typical football weather. Well, except here in West Texas.
Ahead of the cold front and under a sunny sky, highs will range from the low 70s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 80s in the southeast. Nearly fifteen degrees above our mid-November averages. My forecast high for Lubbock is 78°.
Strong winds will result in at least patchy, if not widespread, blowing dust on the Caprock. “On the Caprock” includes all the viewing area west of a line running north to south from roughly Silverton to Crosbyton to just west of Post and Gail. It includes Lubbock and Plainview.
The strong winds will result in a critical grassland fire danger. A Fire Weather Warning* and Wind Advisory are in effect until 7 PM.
When outdoors avoid open flames, keep vehicles and equipment with hot exhaust systems away from dry grasses, avoid activity that may generate sparks (such as dragging chains), and if you are a smoker use extreme care with your ashes and butts.
You can view the Warnings using our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Launch our interactive radar, tap the Menu icon in the lower right (three dots in a circle), then “Alerts”, and then “Other” (last option, far right). Close the Menu (tap the x in the circle). Tap anywhere in a shaded area for more information. In this case, you will see a window open with the message “Weather Alerts: High Wind Warning... Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning... in effect from ... until....”
If you’ll be spending time outdoors this afternoon, don’t forget to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, and wear a hat and light-weight and light-colored clothing that shades as much of your body as possible. If you do wear a hat, you’ll have to hold on to it.
The cold front is anticipated to pass through Lubbock late this afternoon or early this evening. Winds will shift to the north and as the sun sets speeds will rapidly drop to about 10 to 20 mph. If you’re in that breeze, it will feel quite chilly.
Clear, breezy, and chilly tonight. Lows will range from the upper 20s in the far northwest to the upper 30s in the far southeast. My forecast low for Lubbock is 31°.
Sunny, a bit breezy, and much cooler tomorrow, Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the upper 60s in the southeast.
Warmer afternoons with Lubbock vicinity highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday. Then some 80s in the viewing area Thursday afternoon!
Another cold front is (currently) expected late Saturday or early Sunday. This far out, there may be changes to the anticipated arrival time and strength. Watch for updates.
*Fire Weather Warning
A Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning) is issued when the following conditions exist or are anticipated:
1. Three hours of sustained winds 20 mph or greater (measured at 20 feet above ground level), or gusts of 35 mph or greater.
2. Relative humidity values of 15 percent or lower.
3. The National Fire Danger Index is “High” or above. Today the forecast for the viewing area is mostly “Very High”, though ranges from “High” to “Extreme.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.