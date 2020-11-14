Relief from the wind, with cooler temps ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It wasn’t a record but it’s been a very warm and windy day for the South Plains. The high in Lubbock on this Saturday was 78 degrees with a wind gust of 43 mph. The stronger winds were in the panhandle and northern South Plains where gusts of 50+ mph were reported.
Plenty of dust today that will settle out overnight and tomorrow will bring us less wind and some cooler temperatures.
Wind will be very light tomorrow morning and will combine with the dry air and clear skies and lows will fall to the 20s in Lubbock. Most communities will record lows in the 20s from Lubbock north to the northwest Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be cool, under sunny skies, and will have afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across the region.
By Monday it’s back to the 70s with sunny skies. In fact, it will be sunny and warm with highs around 70 degrees through most of next week.
