End Zone Team of the Week: Springlake-Earth Wolverines

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - The twelfth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Springlake-Earth Wolverines.
In their Bi-District matchup against the White Deer Bucks, the Wolverines won 56-36 to improve to (7-3) on the season.
It’s been a long season for Springlake-Earth, who made the change to six-man this season. After winning their first two games of the year, the Wolverines lost three games in a row, but have not lost since. That losing streak included the same White Deer team they beat in their first matchup of the 2020 Football State Championships.
Next week, the Wolverines will take on the Borden County Coyotes (8-2) on Nov. 20.
