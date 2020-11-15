WATCH: Friends, family gather for balloon release to remember Haven Trevino

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends of 19-year-old Haven Trevino gathered on Sunday, to release balloons in her honor and raise awareness about domestic violence.
Around a hundred people gathered at the restaurant where the shooting took place on Thursday, holding purple balloons symbolizing domestic violence awareness.
Her family is still mourning this tragedy of a life lost too soon.
"A beautiful life full of so many plans, so many dreams, so many hopes for herself, for him, for her future, for his future,” said Haven’s cousin Hannah Yunker, referring to Haven’s 10-month-old son, Ezra, who she leaves behind, along with three siblings and many other family members.
“The story of domestic violence and how nobody thought it was gonna ever get this far, but here we are today, and we’re having to do these things to remember her.”
Yunker said they plan to keep her memory alive and push the message to end domestic violence.
“We made so many outcries and we feel like we didn’t get heard. So, we want to find out what we need to do to help others. What right word do they need to say?”
Yunker said she hopes if someone is in a similar situation, they seek help to get out of the situation, adding that Haven’s family will continue to fight.
If you’re in a domestic violence situation, you can get help locally from Women’s Protective Services at 1-806-747-6491 or call the National Hotline at 1-800-736-6491.
For those outside of the Lubbock region, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).
“Everyone loved her so much. We pray that anybody else going through a situation that’s similar, don’t continue the cycle….'Yes, he’s mean and then he’s nice' or ‘She’s mean and then she’s nice.’ Don’t fall into that trap.”
Haven’s family is passing out buttons with Haven’s picture on them, in exchange for a donation. If you are interested in one, text (806) 370-1442. There is also a Google Doc where you can request a button.
