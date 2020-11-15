1 killed in officer-involved shooting at 50th & Bangor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after an officer-involved shooting at 50th & Bangor.
The incident started as a criminal mischief call at the Aspen Village apartments at 6:17 p.m. When the officer came to check on the apartment mentioned in the complaint, the subject “answered the door with a weapon and the responding officer discharged their firearm, striking the armed individual."
The subject was taken to UMC, where they died from their injuries. The officer was not injured.
The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation.
We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.
