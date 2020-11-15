Spring returns Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny and cool in Lubbock today with a combination of gusty southwest winds and a high of only 62 degrees.
The week will be a nice one as temperatures will return to above normal and there will be plenty of sunshine.
Monday’s afternoon high should reach around 75 degrees with breezy south winds, but not too gusty in the afternoon.
A weak cold front drops the afternoon highs into the 60s Tuesday, but guess what, back to the 70s by Wednesday.
There are some indications that rain could return to the area by late next weekend along with colder temperatures, but too early to say for certain.
In the meantime, take advantage of the sunshine and mild temps and start or finish those Christmas lights.
