There’s a new dog in town: Hank the Cowdog statue unveiled

“It’s one book, The Case of the Unchanted Forest, broken out into five scripted episodes that are about 20 minutes a piece give or take a couple minutes,” said Mark. “I’ve grown up with this story, all the stories, but this one in particular, and I know exactly what happens in the story. But after an episode, it leaves you on a cliffhanger and I got that feeling like ‘I have to find out what happens next,’ even though I know what happens next.”