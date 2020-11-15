Warmer weather returning for the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cooler temperatures will rule the region today with another chilly night ahead. Highs will level off around the low 60s in Lubbock on this Sunday. Tonight, fair skies and cold again with a low in the low 30s for your Monday morning.
Sunny skies will control the week ahead along with mild temps, mostly around 70 degrees.
In fact, the weekend temperatures will remain above normal even with a few weak cold fronts moving across the region.
Monday will be warmer as the afternoon highs move back to the 70s. A front drops the afternoon highs into the 60s Tuesday, but guess what, back to the 70s by Wednesday.
There are some indications that rain could return to the area by late next weekend along with colder temperatures, but too early to say for certain.
So, more of the same through the week, more of our mild spring-like weather.
