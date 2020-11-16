All Frenship ISD students to receive free breakfast and lunch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD and Aramark are excited to announce that all Frenship students can eat the standard breakfast and lunch for free starting December 1, 2020 through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
All students, whether they are Face-to-Face or Virtual, are eligible to receive the free meals.
This program also allows our District to offer free curbside meals to any child 18-years-old or younger even if they’re not a Frenship student.
The child must be present in the vehicle to pick up the meal.
Meal pick-up will be every Tuesday starting December 1, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Westwind Elementary or Ninth Grade Center.
