Amber Alert cancelled, missing New Mexico infant found safe

VALENCIA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - UPDATE: CANCEL AMBER ALERT – Valencia County. Elicio Platero has been located and is safe.
The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics assistance in locating Elicio Platero, a three-month-old Hispanic male baby, 23 inches tall, weighing approximately eight pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Elicio was last seen at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 3 Brice Road in Meadow Lake, a small community just east of Los Lunas, NM, which is just south of Albuquerque. Elicio was wearing a white onesie.
He is believed to be in the company of his biological mother Amy Platero a 30-year-old Hispanic female. She is five foot three inches tall, one hundred five pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
They are believed to be in a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate number of KRK-206. It is unknown what their destination or direction of travel is. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Elicio Platero
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400 or dial 911.
