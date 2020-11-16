Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Beeville boy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy from Beeville, southeast of San Antonio, last seen on November 15.
Officials are looking for Jeremiah Thomas, 9, with black hair and brown eyes. Jeremiah is 4′ 6″ tall, 65 Lbs. They believe he is with Shannon Thomas, a 32-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Shannon is 5′ 4″ tall, 130 Lbs.
Authorities believe them to be in a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, TX License plate: GCW5960
Anyone with information is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.