Behavior of woman killed in officer-involved shooting showed signs of mental illness, neighbors say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified Christa Markwell, 50, as the suspect shot by police Sunday evening at the Aspen Village apartments.
Neighbors of Markwell say she often suffered delusions. Vladimir Garcia, a neighbor, said Markwell would call police once every two weeks based on her experiences.
According to reports, police were called around 2 p.m. for criminal mischief, which relates to property damage.
When officers arrived four hours later, police reports stated she would not drop her weapon after police asked her to drop it.
The weapon has not been identified by police, but Garcia said she would normally open the door with objects because she feared people were after her.
“She would come to the door with this little wooden thing. I guess like a pepper cracker- I don’t know like this long… she was just trying to keep herself safe," Garcia said.
Garcia said Markwell would become paranoid and often thought someone was trying to hurt her. As a result, neighbors said Markwell would often call the police and they saw police at Markwell’s door frequently. KCBD has requested the 911 call sheet to confirm how many times Markwell called police and what she called about.
“A lot of times, she would call police herself complaining she had seen suspicious people outside her apartment," Garcia said. “but I know there was no one ever after her.”
Although Markwell’s mental health status is unknown, Garcia would often help Markwell fulfill some unusual requests.
“She had me check the vacuum. Like I said there were no mice in the vacuum like she was complaining of. And again the couch, which she was convinced was infested with mice. There were no mice," Garcia said.
Despite her frequent involvement with police, Markwell had no criminal history.
KCBD has asked the Lubbock Police chief to comment on the third fatal officer involved shooting this year, but he declined.
Neither officer was injured. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, per Lubbock Police Department policy for all officer-involved shootings.
The circumstances around this incident are under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.
The police report also states a body-worn cameras were used by the officers.
This is the third fatal officer-involved shooting in 2020.
The first one this year happened on Jan. 5, 2020.
The second one happened on April 16, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.