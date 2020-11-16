A Chill in the Air Tuesday Morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another beautiful day for the region with highs in the 60s and 70s for most of the South Plains.
The spring-like November continues for the next 5 days in Texas. There will be some changes coming this weekend and hopefully some rain potential as well.
In the meantime, the sunny days will continue and dry weather pattern will keep us in drought conditions.
As for daytime high temps, from the 60s tomorrow to near 80 degrees by Thursday in Lubbock.
I do expect the nighttime lows to be colder tomorrow and Wednesday morning as they dip to the low to mid 30s.
The final element to make for nice weather will be winds from the south at 10-20 mph tomorrow, increasing some by late week.
