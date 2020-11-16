Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports record number of COVID cases, person dead after police shooting, SpaceX sends crew on historic launch

By Michael Cantu | November 16, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 8:03 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a 31-year-old man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck near East 98th Street and MLK Boulevard.

An investigation is underway into a deadly police shooting in West Lubbock.

  • Officers responded to an apartment complex around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
  • When someone opened the door to the apartment, they were holding a weapon, and was shot by an officer.
  • That person later died in the hospital.
  • Get the latest here: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting at 50th & Bangor

Lubbock set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases.

The United States has now recorded more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • The country has now gone 11 days with the number of new cases above 100,000.
  • Because of that, new restrictions have been placed in states like New Mexico, Michigan and Washington.
  • Read more here: US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days

A NASA crew is on its way to the International Space Station after a historic launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

