Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a 31-year-old man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck near East 98th Street and MLK Boulevard.
- DPS troopers say Paul Quesada was walking around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on East 98th Street, when he was hit.
- The driver of the pickup was not hurt.
- Read more here: Pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on 98th Street near MLK
An investigation is underway into a deadly police shooting in West Lubbock.
- Officers responded to an apartment complex around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
- When someone opened the door to the apartment, they were holding a weapon, and was shot by an officer.
- That person later died in the hospital.
- Get the latest here: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting at 50th & Bangor
Lubbock set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases.
- The city reported 750 new cases of coronavirus along with one more death.
- The death toll is now at 273. Only 13 hospital beds are open in Lubbock with 15 patients waiting for them.
- Here is a detailed look: COVID-19: Lubbock reports record highs, 750 new cases, 27.1% hospitalization on Sunday
The United States has now recorded more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The country has now gone 11 days with the number of new cases above 100,000.
- Because of that, new restrictions have been placed in states like New Mexico, Michigan and Washington.
- Read more here: US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days
A NASA crew is on its way to the International Space Station after a historic launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket lifted off Sunday to start the Crew-1 mission.
- The team will spend six months on the space station doing scientific research.
- Read more here: SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.