Karin McCay’s new children’s book tells story of kindness shown to The Frog with ASD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What began as a Healthwise report ended up being a children’s book about the good that can happen when you show love and kindness to those with autism spectrum disorder.
Karin McCay has authored four children’s books. The first three are a part of a series of Magic Mommy Stories, which were inspired by her desire to share bedtime stories with her grandchildren. The latest book is The Frog with ASD. It was inspired by the man who changed the way McGavock Nissan sells cars.
“I did a news story on him and then driving back from Cloudcroft, I started writing this poem,” McCay said. “Just silly stuff turned into The Frog with ASD.”
The book tells the life story of Brandon Buzzank who at three years of age was diagnosed with autism. He’s been determined not to let that hold him back.
“Those with ASD, they kind of get left out,” Buzzank said. “People don’t see the good we can do.”
There was one person who did see the good. The “nice man” in the book is Brent McGavock, the owner of McGavock Nissan of Lubbock, who gave Brandon a job after he showed off his customer service skills while waiting for his car to be serviced.
“The Frog with ASD is about nice people giving different people a chance at life, at doing things that everybody wants to do: work, make money and live on their own,” McCay said. “That’s something that Brandon has been able to do and he just is so proud of his accomplishments.”
The books, which are $10, will be sold at McGavock dealerships.
“More than anything, I’m just so excited for Brandon on this day,” McGavock said.
The books will also be upstairs at Dillard’s in Customer Service, where Brandon has more recently found employment.
“I think it’s important to draw attention to the autism disorder,” Clara Ellison, Dillard’s Store Manager, said. “There are a lot of people that have that. I just really think it’s great to be able to showcase somebody that’s really made a great effort to overcome it.”
As with McCay’s other books, this one will benefit a good cause. A portion of the proceeds with go to 4Paws for Ability, a group training service animals for veterans and those with autism.
“I’m excited about this because it brings awareness to ASD and what we can do to make ASD more accepted,” Buzzank said.
