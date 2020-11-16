Lubbock Municipal Museums announces participation in Toys for Tots annual toy drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum are proud to announce their participation in the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive this holiday season.
Toys for Tots, which began in 1947, aims to deliver a message of hope to those in need through a shiny new toy.
The Toy Drive is a wonderful resource to ensure a memorable holiday season for local children in our community.
Both museums will be accepting toy donations Tuesday, November 17th, through Tuesday, December 15th .
Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation will receive one free admission to either Municipal Museum for each toy they donate.
The Municipal Museums will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Holiday and Native American Heritage Day Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th .
The museums will resume normal hours on Saturday, November 28th .
The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave., and The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.
