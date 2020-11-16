Mild South Plains weather (for now)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A quiet weather pattern this week as high pressure dominates the Texas region. As such, this Monday afternoon will be very pleasant. Our next cold front of significance is anticipated this weekend.
This afternoon may be the best period of the week for outdoor activity. Tuesday through Friday afternoons, however, won’t be too bad.
Sunny with a light wind this afternoon and, with highs from near 70 to the mid-70s, very pleasant. Especially for mid-November.
Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. Winds will be light.
Mostly sunny tomorrow with a slightly breezy afternoon. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees.
Sunny with a breezy afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures again will top out in the 70s.
The influence of the high pressure on our temperatures will peak Thursday. The day will be sunny, though somewhat breezy, with a seasonally very warm afternoon. My forecast high for Lubbock is 81°. Lubbock’s November 19 record high is 85° (in 1996).
Our weather will continue relatively mild through the end of the work week.
A cold front is anticipated to move through the KCBD viewing area this weekend. It will, eventually, return a chill to the area and, possibly, a slight chance of precipitation.
Lubbock Climatology
62°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, two degrees below the average high for the date. The November 15 record high is 85° (set in 1965).
38° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s November 16 average low is 36° and the high 63°. The record low is 11° (set in 1916) and the record high 83° (set in 1966).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:43 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:21 AM CST.
Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace, recorded at the airport. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.39″, which is 6.59″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total at 23.26″ was more than double this year’s.
