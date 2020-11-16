More people waiting in emergency than hospital beds available has local health authority very concerned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the city of Lubbock reported between Covenant Health and University Medical Center hospitals, there are 20 beds available and 38 patients waiting for beds. This report has local health authority, Dr. Ron Cook, extremely worried.
“From very early on in February and March, I said we have to flatten the curve, so we do not saturate the hospitals. We are way above that now,” said Dr. Ron Cook, who is also the chair of family medicine at Texas Tech University’s Health and Sciences Center.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 25.27%.
Dr. Cook says open beds are the ones staffed and ready for Covid patients. He says sometimes the state says there are more beds available than there really are because they include all licensed beds in the hospital. But Dr. Cook says you cannot put a Covid patient in certain units like a burn unit or the NICU.
“But that’s not the best place to put a COVID patient when you have these immunocompromised patients.”
The limited bed space where Covid patients can rest has Dr. Cook saying the Covid hospitalization rate is even higher than we know.
“Which is closer to 45 or 50 percent at both hospitals. That’s a real number,” Dr. Cook said. “I can tell you our front line personnel are tired and worn out.”
Dr. Cook says the new tents outside of the hospitals and imported medical staff from the state won’t stop the numbers from climbing but social distancing, staying in small groups, and wearing a mask will.
“I don’t care how many field hospitals we put up. I don’t care how many staff the state sends up. Those are temporary. One of them has to leave in ten days... one of the intensivists has to leave in ten days because they have another job. If we do not slow down the number of infections before they get to the hospital, this will continue.”
On Sunday, there were 15 patients in the emergency room waiting for a bed, but there were only 13 available beds.
“That’s the real number. That’s the number that they need to know because when you get sick and have a heart attack or stroke or you’re in a car wreck, those patients sitll come to our hospitals.”
Dr. Cook added Lubbock hospitals are regional hospitals. Our hospitals welcome patients that need care from 22 surrounding counties.
