Covenant Health & City of Lubbock COVID-19 testing locations and information

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health and the City of Lubbock has provided the most up to date list and information for COVID-19 testing in Lubbock.
Covenant Health
· Patients will need to call and make an appointment to be COVD-19 tested.
· Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. We are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.
· Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806)725-TEST.
Adult Patients
-Covenant Health Plus
7601 Quaker Ave.
(806) 725-9444
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Hours and availability are subject to change)
-Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic
611 N. Frankford Ave.
(806) 725-5480
Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adult and Pediatric Patients
-Grace Clinic
4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway
(806)744-7223
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children (18 years and under)
-Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care
5202 82nd St.
(806) 725-7337
Daily: 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
City of Lubbock
-Rodgers Park Gym
3306 Auburn
Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free
-Combest Community Health & Wellness Center
301 40th street
Monday-Friday: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Free
