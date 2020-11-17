Covenant Health & City of Lubbock COVID-19 testing locations and information

By KCBD Staff | November 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:19 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health and the City of Lubbock has provided the most up to date list and information for COVID-19 testing in Lubbock.

Covenant Health

· Patients will need to call and make an appointment to be COVD-19 tested.

· Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. We are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.

· Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806)725-TEST.

Adult Patients

-Covenant Health Plus

7601 Quaker Ave.

(806) 725-9444

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Hours and availability are subject to change)

-Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic

611 N. Frankford Ave.

(806) 725-5480

Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult and Pediatric Patients

-Grace Clinic

4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway

(806)744-7223

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children (18 years and under)

-Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care

5202 82nd St.

(806) 725-7337

Daily: 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City of Lubbock

-Rodgers Park Gym

3306 Auburn

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

-Combest Community Health & Wellness Center

301 40th street

Monday-Friday: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Free

