Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s Public Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook, says area hospitals are in crisis mode because of the number of COVID patients.
- Dr. Cook says there are not enough beds to meet patients demand.
- He said the public needs to do its part to reduce the spread of the virus.
- Read more here: More people waiting in emergency than hospital beds available has local health authority very concerned
The investigation continues into a deadly police shooting in West Lubbock.
- Officers responded to an apartment, near 50th Street and Bangor Avenue, where police say 50-year-old Christa Markwell answered the door holding a weapon.
- An officer shot her after she did not drop her weapon.
- Read more here: Behavior of woman killed in officer-involved shooting showed signs of mental illness, neighbors say
Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run in East Lubbock.
- Police say a maroon car hit a motorcyclist and then sped off, Monday afternoon, near East 4th Street and Idalou Road.
- The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.
- Read more here: New details released in hit-and-run crash leaving motorcyclist seriously injured
A massive category 4 hurricane is swirling over Nicaragua.
- The storm is bringing strong wind and heavy rain.
- It is also taking the near-same path as Tropical Storm Eta took about two weeks ago.
- Read more here: Dangerous Hurricane Iota makes landfall as Cat. 4 on Nicaragua coast
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID vaccine candidate in four state including Texas and New Mexico.
- The vaccine must be stored at sub-freezing temperatures.
- Pfizer said it chose the states for testing because of their size and infrastructure.
- Read more here: 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
