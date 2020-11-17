Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock hospitals in crisis mode, investigation continues in police shooting, COVID vaccine distribution plan announced

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Nov. 17
By Michael Cantu | November 17, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 8:01 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s Public Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook, says area hospitals are in crisis mode because of the number of COVID patients.

The investigation continues into a deadly police shooting in West Lubbock.

Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run in East Lubbock.

A massive category 4 hurricane is swirling over Nicaragua.

Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID vaccine candidate in four state including Texas and New Mexico.

