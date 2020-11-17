Family living in Honduras shares impact of COVID-19, Eta and Iota

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The impact of COVID-19 and Hurricanes Eta and Iota has devastated much of Honduras.
On Tuesday, heavy rain and strong winds rattled homes in La Ceiba, Honduras.
“It’s just something that has been completely devastating for the area,” said Danielle Mendoza, co-founder of Connect Global.
Mendoza and her husband fell in love with the people of Honduras when they visited 16 years ago.
“My husband likes to say that compassion without action is merely observation,” Mendoza said.
So, her family started the nonprofit Connect Global and moved to Honduras to help where they could.
Right now, their team is focused on emergency response as communities who still have not recovered from Hurricane Eta are now dealing the impact of Iota.
“Our main bridge is completely under water. A lot of the roads are completely washed away. About an hour and a half from us is where homes have been completely devastated,” Mendoza said.
The National Hurricane Center predicts catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides across portions of Central America through Thursday, giving the Global Connect team and the people it serves no relief.
“A lot of them were alive during Hurricane Mitch and a lot of that devastation still impacts them to this day,” Mendoza said.
On top of storm damage, the country is still under a COVID-19 lockdown that started in March.
“They created a number system and citizens are only allowed to leave their home one day out of every fourteen calendar days based on the last digit of their ID,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said police lined the streets to make sure anyone who left their home only traveled to the grocery store, gas station, hospital or pharmacy.
“This made it very challenging for a country that has already faced so many obstacles because for many people, their work was not deemed essential,” Mendoza said.
When the lockdown began, Mendoza said her team was granted special permission to move about the city to distribute food, water, and clothes to those impacted by the pandemic.
Now, the team is working to donate additional supplies to families who have lost their homes to the storms.
“I just want to be committed to being that person that brings the light, hope and love and do that in any way I can,” Mendoza said.
