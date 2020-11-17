Just How Long will Spring Hang Around?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Once again Lubbock reported an afternoon high temperature of 72 degrees, almost 10 degrees about the normal of 63 degrees.
The warmth will continue until Sunday when a cold front brings temps down to the 50s and maybe even 40s.
Looking ahead, afternoon temperatures will climb higher peaking around the 80 degree mark on Thursday. Temps will drop some on Friday and Saturday before the colder air arrives on Sunday.
As for the nighttime lows, they will likely remain in the 40s through Sunday morning.
Rain is not in the forecast until Sunday when the front may trigger some showers over the South Plains. The chance will linger into early Monday but overall chances remain slim as of this writing.
You can expect lows to dip to the freezing mark or below behind the weekend cold front for early next week.
On a side note, you can catch a glimpse of the Space Station, clouds permitting, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. You’ll find information on my John Robison KCBD facebook page and also on Steve Divine’s facebook page.
