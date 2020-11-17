Murder suspect now charged with aggravated assault after Market Street shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with murder after a fatal shooting at United Market Street on 19th and Quaker Ave. has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - threat, for the shots fired at the United Express gas station just moments after the murder.
Robert Baker, 34, is accused of murdering 44-year-old Jason Holloway, who had just unloaded groceries into his vehicle in the United Market Street parking lot on Nov. 8 just after 6 a.m.
The new charge comes with an additional bond of $500,000 for Baker. The murder charge comes with a $350,000 bond. Baker is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The warrant for the aggravated assault says an unnamed witness, “witness 1,” was eating breakfast in the parking lot of the Market Street when he heard gunshots and saw the suspect drive away in a white SUV. According to the warrant, the witness saw 44-year-old Jason Holloway “go down” with gunshot wounds. The warrant states the witness called 911 and followed the vehicle to the emergency room at Covenant Hospital. That is when the warrant says the witness lost visibility of the vehicle. While looking for the vehicle, the witness heard additional shots coming from the area of the covered entrance at Covenant.
When the witness “briefly lost sight of the vehicle,” the warrant says the suspect fired several rounds at the United Express gas station building. There were three people inside the gas station at that time, who were all identified in the warrant. A customer heard about five shots come into the building. Another person in the gas station heard four pops and glass shatter and a white SUV drive away. An employee heard three to four shots and dropped to the floor and hit her panic button.
However, the timeline in the warrant does not match the initial information provided to the public by the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD stated in a previous news release, “34-year-old Robert Baker was waiting in the parking lot and shot Holloway as he exited the store. Baker fled the scene to the United Express gas station and shot at the building. Baker then fled in his vehicle and drove to Covenant Medical Center where he exited his vehicle and shot at it.”
An off duty LPD officer working security at Covenant, who was also identified in the warrant for the aggravated assault, heard the gunshots and went to the lobby area of the ER. The detective learned Baker fired several rounds into his vehicle, threw his pistol in the entryway of the hospital and wanted to check himself in for COVID-19 related issues. He was taken into custody. He told police he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. He said he drove to Market Street because it was near Covenant. He said he did not know the victim or have any bad feelings towards Market Street.
He said he fired several rounds at an individual who had just unloaded his groceries. He then admitted to shooting several rounds at the United Express gas station and he admitted to firing several rounds into his vehicle at the entrance to Covenant.
It has been nine days since the shooting, but no other timelines have been released by the police department to the public.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has requested the 911 calls, the police call sheets, surveillance videos and more information about “witness one,” however, all of that information has been denied to us at this time.
We have chosen to not identify the three people that the warrant identifies who were inside the United Express at the time of the shooting, or the detective working security at Covenant.
