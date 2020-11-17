Murder suspect now charged with aggravated assault after Market Street shooting

An off duty LPD officer working security at Covenant, who was also identified in the warrant for the aggravated assault, heard the gunshots and went to the lobby area of the ER. The detective learned Baker fired several rounds into his vehicle, threw his pistol in the entryway of the hospital and wanted to check himself in for COVID-19 related issues. He was taken into custody. He told police he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. He said he drove to Market Street because it was near Covenant. He said he did not know the victim or have any bad feelings towards Market Street.