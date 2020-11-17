Public hearing set for possible abortion ordinance

Gathering occurs outside of Citizens Tower to support ordinance outlawing abortions in city limits (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | November 17, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 7:58 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will have a public hearing concerning an ordinance that would outlaw abortions within the city limits.

That meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers inside Citizens Tower at 1314 Ave. K.

The meeting comes after a petition to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn was deemed valid earlier this month. Those wishing to make a citizen comment are asked to email citizencomments@mylubbock.us before noon.

If the ordinance is passed on its first reading, it will go to a second reading at a later date before it is fully accepted.

If the council rejects the ordinance, it could be voted on by citizens at a later date, as well.

