Rep. Arrington celebrates appointment of TTU Doctor to HRSA advisory council

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today Rep. Jodey Arrington announced that Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Dr. Surendra Varma has been invited by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to serve as a member of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Council on Graduate Medical Education.
“Dr. Varma’s experience in medical education combined with his years of public service will make him a valuable member of the Council on Graduate Medical Education,” stated Arrington. “Given the shortage of healthcare professionals in West Texas and rural America, his strong advocacy is critical to ensuring rural communities have access to healthcare.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to be invited to join HRSA’s Council on Graduate Medical Education,” said Dr. Varma. “I am grateful to provide my input and am also thankful for Representative Arrington’s advocacy on my behalf.”
Surendra Varma, M.D. of Lubbock is the Executive Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education & Resident Affairs and a Grover Murray Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Varma received a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Lucknow University, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Doctorate in Medicine (Pediatrics) from King George Medical University, and completed Residency and Fellowship in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology at Harvard Medical School.
