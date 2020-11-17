Rep. Arrington celebrates appointment of TTU Doctor to HRSA advisory council

Surendra Varma, M.D. of Lubbock is the Executive Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education & Resident Affairs and a Grover Murray Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Varma received a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Lucknow University, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Doctorate in Medicine (Pediatrics) from King George Medical University, and completed Residency and Fellowship in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology at Harvard Medical School.