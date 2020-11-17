Slaton package thief pleads guilty in federal court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 30-year-old Joseph Michael Hamilton pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, in federal court to mail theft.
Hamilton faces up to five years in prison and up to three years of supervised release.
Joseph Michael Hamilton admits and agrees that on or about June 11,2020, Hamilton did steal, take, and attempt to take from and out of a letter box, mail receptacle, or authorized depository for mail located at the United States Post Office in Slaton Texas.
The Postmaster from the Slaton Post Office contacted the Slaton Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service about possible thefts from the post office loading dock.
The Postmaster stated that at approximately 4:00 a.m. every weekday, FedEx delivers duffle bags or pallets of packages to the back dock of the Slaton Post Office for delivery. USPS employees arrive at approximately 5:20a.m., bring the packages inside the post office, and prepare them for delivery.
The Slaton Post Office discovered that on May 28, June 1, and June 8,2020, some of the packages from FedEx were stolen off the loading dock at the Slaton Post Office sometime between 4:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.
On June 11,2020, the SPD set up a surveillance operation of the Slaton Post Office back dock. SPD officers saw FedEx deliver a pallet of packages wrapped in plastic at about 4:10 a.m. At 4:59 a.m., SPD officers saw a male walking from East Dickens Street towards the Slaton Post Office back dock.
The male was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and a bandana covering his face. SPD officers saw the male walk up to the back dock of the post office, look to his left and right, jump onto the dock area, scoop up packages from the pallet, and flee to the east.
SPD officers saw the male enter a five-foot opening between the post office and the emergency services building. SPD officers descended on that location and saw the male, later identified as Joseph Michael Hamilton, crouched down between the buildings and behind a bush. Hamilton attempted to flee north and then south again, but SPD officers were able to take him into custody.
Joseph Michael Hamilton is not currently is jail and his sentencing date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.