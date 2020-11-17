South Plains Food Bank seeking around 20 volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is seeking volunteers. The Food Bank says with a 70 percent increase in Lubbockites seeking their food services, volunteers to help load food baskets and more provide a crucial service ahead of the holiday season.
Vanessa Morelion, the Director of Development, says they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but leading up to Thanksgiving next week, they need volunteers.
“We have seen a decrease in volunteers due to the pandemic. We’ve slowly opened up to how many volunteers we can have in the building. But you know, some people are just not ready to get out yet. And so our staff have been working hard and long hours just to be able to keep up with the need.”
Morelion says they need about 20 volunteers next week. Last week, she said, they served 1,500 families.
“Come and volunteer and kind of see what your help does for other families. And that’s really important, especially during the holidays. You never want to be able to see families without something to eat for the holidays.”
Those looking to be a volunteer need to fill out the Covid questionnaire and their registration form. You can find both at www.spfb.org.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.