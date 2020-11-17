South Plains next precipitation chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The high pressure I mentioned yesterday will continue to keep our weather mild through the end of the work week. That will be followed by our next cold front and our next chance of precipitation.
This afternoon mostly sunny, just a bit breezy, and not quite as warm as yesterday. It was a gorgeous mid-November afternoon. Temperatures today will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s. The southerly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight mostly fair and chilly. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. The wind will be light.
Tomorrow will be sunny with a somewhat breezy afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 70s.
Thursday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s are likely. My forecast high for Lubbock remains 81°. Lubbock’s November 19 record high is 85° (in 1996).
Friday will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. Again.
A cold front will approach the South Plains area late Saturday. Ahead of the front Saturday afternoon temperatures will peak in the 70s and winds will pick up.
In addition to chilly air and wind, the front will bring a slight chance of rain and perhaps some thunder Saturday night through Sunday night.
Lubbock Climatology
75°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, twelve degrees above the average high for the date. The November 16 record high is 83° (set in 1966).
39° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s November 17 average low is 35° and the high 63°. The record low is 10° (set in 1959) and the record high 88° (set in 2017).
Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace, recorded at the airport. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.39″, which is 6.61″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 23.26″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:43 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:22 AM CST.
