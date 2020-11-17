Texas Tech encourages Carol of Lights goers to view online this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights say the annual event will still happen this year.
But instead of drawing hundreds in on campus, they are looking to draw those people online. Most of the more than 25,000 lights used for the display are already set and ready to go for the annual event.
It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
“It’s hard to not want to be here on campus, but I think we all need to do our due diligence," Juan-Pablo Caballero, president of the Residence Hall Association, said. "“It’s better for everyone – bigger picture – if we all stay home and live stream.”
The move to an online format is because of safety guidelines. People physically gathering on campus was not something ideal at this time because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Planning for the event started in April. And organizers with the RHA say the event is too big to have canceled.
“We’ve gone through great lengths to make sure Carol of Lights, although we can’t be here on campus, still has that same sort of sentiment about the holiday season,” Caballero said.
However, anyone who still wants to see the lights display in person can do so. The university will turn on the lights starting at sunset on a daily basis from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3.
“It sounds really hard, we’re tempted to come and see the beautiful lights,” Caballero said. "That’s why we have all the filming we’ve been doing that has gone into the program. "
The live stream of the Carol of Lights, and other event details, can be found here.
