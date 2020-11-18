Atmos Energy Exposes Common Fraud Techniques to Educate and Protect Customers on ‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’

“Atmos Energy is committed to providing exceptional customer service, and we strive to protect our customers from the harmful effects of a utility impostor scam,” said Jeff Martinez, Atmos Energy vice president of customer service. “Scams often begin with a call, text message, or email pretending to be from a trusted contact asking to send money or share personal information. We are thankful to join UUAS and utility companies across North America to reveal crooked scammer tactics so our customers can better shield their financial and personal data.”