Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council voted against a proposal to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.
- The council heard arguments for and against the ordinance, which the council initially rejected in September.
- It could now be put to a vote in a future election.
Read more on the public hearing from Tuesday night from KCBD's Camelia Juarez:
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.
- Mattie Worley, 14, disappeared on Friday after leaving Terra Vista Middle School.
- Those who know where she is are asked to call 911 or the Lubbock Police Department.
Get the details here:
The Associated Press reports the FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
- The investigation stems from complaints made by former employees.
- There are allegations he took bribes and abused the office to help a political donor.
Read more here:
The Pentagon is withdrawing the majority of American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Only 2,500 troops will remain in each country by January.
- Critics say the move will embolden terrorist.
Read more here:
President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official.
- Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, defended the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.
- President Trump claimed, without proof, there was widespread fraud.
Read more here:
