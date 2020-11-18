Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City council rejects abortion ordinance, police search for missing girl, troop withdrawal announced in Middle East

By Michael Cantu | November 18, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council voted against a proposal to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

The Associated Press reports the FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Pentagon is withdrawing the majority of American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official.

