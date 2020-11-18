Governor Abbott to provide update in Lubbock on Bamlanivimab distribution in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will travel to Lubbock on Thursday, November 19th to hold a briefing with local officials and provide an update on the distribution of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy.
The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.
The meeting will be held at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
