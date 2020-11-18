KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clyde

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clyde, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Clyde is a 1-year-old pit mix who has been with the shelter for 2.5 weeks.
He would probably work out best as an only-dog. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
