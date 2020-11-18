Lockdown lifted at 2 Plainview ISD campuses after reports of armed person Wednesday morning

By Harrison Roberts | November 18, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 9:25 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Plainview ISD campuses were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Plainview High School and Highland Elementary are the two campuses placed on lockdown.

Reports came in of an armed citizen in the vicinity of the campuses.

Just after 9:15 a.m. the lockdown was lifted.

Plainview ISD stated all students and faculty are safe and extended a thank you to the sheriff’s department.

KCBD will provide further updates as more information is received.

