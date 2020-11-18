Lubbock man indicted on 2 charges of sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Johnson, 38, of Lubbock was indicted Tuesday, November 18, on 2 separate charges of sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, the second indictment is for sexual assault of a child, and is a different victim from the first charge.
The child said they were 15 or 16 when the abuse started and the abuse happened almost every day.
The child’s outcry was that Johnson would perform sexual acts on him and when he turned 17, Johnson performed additional sexual acts on him.
The victim’s mother was present during the interview with police, because the mother said the child was “a little mentally slow.”
The victim said he told him no, but Johnson would not stop. He would get mad and sometimes punch the child when the child said stop.
Christopher Johnson is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a combined bond of $200,000.
