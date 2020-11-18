Record heat Thursday?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty south winds and mostly sunny skies resulted in temperatures will above normal once again on the South Plains. Lubbock topped the afternoon with a high of 76 degrees, just six degrees below the record for the day.
Tomorrow, more heat and wind could bring near record temps once again. The record for Lubbock tomorrow is 85 degrees and I have afternoon temperature of 81 in my forecast.
Some morning clouds likely over the area and some patchy fog possible for some communities.
As clouds break and southwest winds increase temps will climb by early afternoon to the 70s and 80s.
Temps will remain in the 70s on Friday but will dip to the 60s on Saturday. Clouds, moisture and a weak cold front till impact temperatures over the region Friday and Saturday.
A secondary surge of colder air will bring the rain chances back to the area and knock temperatures to the 50s on Sunday and Monday. The rain potential will be greatest on Sunday and a lingering chance of Monday.
