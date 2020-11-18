Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey selected in NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the third year in a row, the NBA Draft called the name of a Texas Tech Red Raider as Jahmi’us Ramsey was picked by the Sacramento Kings in the second round.
Ramsey was one of the top players to be in the NBA’s Green Room, this year through a virtual setup. It’s the third year in a row that a Red Raider was in the Green Room. Last year, Jarrett Culver was the 6th overall pick by Minnesota. The year before Zhaire Smith was taken with the 16th pick in the first round by Phoenix and then he was traded to Philadelphia.
Ramsey led the Red Raiders in scoring last season, finishing the Big 12 averaging 14.5 points and 4 rebounds a game.
He earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year Honors.
Congrats to Jahmi’us Ramsey!
