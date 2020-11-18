Seagraves ISD cancelling 3 days of classes after 15% of staff out due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD has announced classes will be cancelled for three days surrounding thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Superintendent with Seagraves ISD reported over 15% of the faculty is out of work right now due to positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine orders.
Seagraves ISD has cancelled classes on November 19, 20, and 30 at this time.
Currently they are planning for classes to return after Nov. 30, but plans are in place for remote learning if need be.
