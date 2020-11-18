Warmer now, colder later

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures will warm to at least ten degrees above average today, and nearly twenty degrees above tomorrow. This time of year, of course, a cold front is not too far off in our forecast. More on that, and your chance to spot a space ship, in today’s post.
Mostly sunny and chilly early this morning, then breezy and cool late morning.
Mostly sunny and somewhat breezy this afternoon, and a little warmer. Mid-70s will be common for highs. The southerly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph but may occasionally gust above that.
Mostly fair and chilly tonight. 40s will be common for lows. The southerly breeze will continue at about 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow, the warmest day of the week. I expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. My forecast high for Lubbock remains 81°. Lubbock’s November 19 record high is 85° (in 1996).
Mostly sunny and a bit breezy Friday, with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.
Our Next Cold Front
Clouds and winds will increase Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front expected to move through the South Plains Saturday night. Ahead of the front Saturday afternoon temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s.
A few rain showers, possibly some thunder, are possible by Sunday morning. Where rain does fall, amounts will be light.
Very chilly and mostly cloudy weather will follow the front Sunday through Monday. I expect Lubbock area highs in the low to mid-50s.
Watch for changes by checking our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. It’s also available in our free KCBD Weather App.
Spot the International Space Station over Lubbock (or your town)
The International Space Station will be visible this evening from Lubbock, weather permitting. It appears as a quickly moving bright dot. It’s bright enough you can see it from in town with the light pollution. Plus, there will be little light from the crescent moon.
This evening it will be visible for about 4 minutes beginning at 6:47 PM. It will appear just above the horizon to the south-southwest. It will reach a maximum elevation of 53 degrees (above the horizon). It will disappear above the horizon to the east-southeast.
NASA has an online tool to help you Spot The ISS: https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/home.cfm
Enter your town (and state), then click on the locator that appears nearest you.
