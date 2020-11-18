WATCH: City of Lubbock closing large facilities for the rest of 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, November 18, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The hospitalization rate for our trauma service region was at 28.2% on Tuesday, putting Lubbock over 15% hospitalization for 30 days.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 585 new cases of Coronavirus, 101 recoveries and 6 additional deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 26,693: 5,285 active, 21,125 listed as recovered and 283 total deaths.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 17, there are a combined 13 open hospital beds and 25 patients holding out for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
Catherine Wells says there are, on average, 450 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
Dr. Ron Cook says “we are in trouble.”
