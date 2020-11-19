Changes in our forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Almost record heat for Lubbock today as the thermometer peaked at 84 degrees, one degree short of the record of 85 degrees.
No temperature records tomorrow, but still warm and breezy for the area. A weak cold front will move into the South Plains overnight and that means its back to the 60s and 70s for the afternoon.
However, moving into the weekend colder temps will return to the area along with a chance of rain on Sunday.
Depending on cloud cover Saturday it will be in the upper 50s or low 60s and then late Saturday night into Sunday a strong cold front will bring much lower temperatures.
Along with the cold front there will be a chance of showers and maybe a storm or two in the eastern areas Sunday. Rain coverage may be good for the region, but amounts are still a question mark for the central and western South Plains.
It will be cold with gusty north winds, clouds and the rain on Sunday.
Monday will also be cold with a chance of rain.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.