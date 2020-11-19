Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Gov. Abbott to make Lubbock visit, COVID case surge continues, Ramsey chosen by Kings in NBA draft

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | November 19, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 5:57 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock today.

Lubbock County reported 449 new COVID cases and three more deaths.

A report is being put together on a recount of votes in Georgia.

  • A new state law requires a hand tally of all ballots cast during the presidential election.
  • Georgia’s secretary of state says the expects the recount to reaffirm President-Elect Joe Bidden as the winner of the state.
  • Read more here: Georgia’s hand tally of presidential race nears end

Another former Red Raider is headed to the NBA.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.