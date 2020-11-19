Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock today.
- He will join medical professionals to provide an update on distributing a new antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients.
- That news conference will begin at 1 p.m. today.
- Read more here: Gov. Abbott to provide update in Lubbock on Bamlanivimab distribution in Texas
Lubbock County reported 449 new COVID cases and three more deaths.
- There are more than 5,300 active cases.
- A total of 286 people have died.
- Read more here: City leaders asking Lubbock to keep Thanksgiving small this year
A report is being put together on a recount of votes in Georgia.
- A new state law requires a hand tally of all ballots cast during the presidential election.
- Georgia’s secretary of state says the expects the recount to reaffirm President-Elect Joe Bidden as the winner of the state.
- Read more here: Georgia’s hand tally of presidential race nears end
Another former Red Raider is headed to the NBA.
- The Sacramento Kings drafted Jahmi’us Ramsey on Wednesday night with the 43rd overall pick.
- He led the Red Raiders in scoring last season as a freshman.
- Read more here: Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey selected in NBA Draft
