I Beat Pete: Volleyball under COVID rules vs. Trinity Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s challenge was a twist on the game of volleyball as we took on Trinity Christian, who won State last year and made it to the regional finals this year.
With hand sanitizers all over the court, any time you touched the volleyball, you had to go and pump to get some hand sanitizer.
Serving, setting, returning, you had to run to the side to get sanitizer so that left part of the court empty.
This was a fast-paced game as we battled the Lady Lions in a Best of 3.
The road to 1,000 challenges continues as this is my 977th challenge.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
I Beat Pete is brought to you by A.S. Dent Shop
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.