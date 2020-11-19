KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ollie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ollie is a 1-year-old black lab mix who arrived at the shelter about two weeks ago.
She is an energetic puppy with lots of love to give. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Ollie’s adoption fees for Thursday, Nov. 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
