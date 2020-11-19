Lubbock county judge tests positive for COVID

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Judge, Curtis Parrish, has tested positive for COVID-19.
His office sent out a notice on Thursday just after 1:30 p.m.
Parrish was tested on Thursday morning for the virus prior to a visit by Gov. Greg Abbott, according to his office. Abbott is making a visit to Lubbock to announce details on a new COVID antibody therapy.
A news conference by Abbott is currently ongoing. That can be seen here.
“Currently, I am not experiencing any of the major symptoms associated with the virus,” Parrish said in a county news release. “I will, however, isolate and continue to work from home until I’m cleared by the doctors.”
“I continue to ask all Lubbock County citizens to be diligent in following the safety protocols. Please, protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community as we battle the effects of this virus.”
“Thank you for your continued prayers for all of us who are victims of COVID-19.”
