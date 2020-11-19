Reports: Matthew McConaughey walks back comments on run for governor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Oscar-winning actor and Longview High School graduate Matthew McConaughey said in an interview Tuesday he hasn’t ruled out a run for governor of Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.
He said during a radio interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, “I mean, that (a run for office) wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”
However, according to CNN McConaughey said Wednesday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I have no plans to do that right now.” “Right now, no. I don’t get politics,” he said. “Politics seems to be a broken business, politics needs to redefine its purpose.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.