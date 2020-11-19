South Plains near record warmth today, cold fronts on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Near record warmth will spread across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. It will be followed by a series of cold fronts and, eventually, some precipitation in the KCBD area.
Today sunny and breezy with near record warmth for the date. My forecast highs range from near 80 to the mid-80s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 84°. Lubbock’s November 19 record high is 85° (in 1996).
After today, highs will drop approximately ten degrees each day through the weekend. Lows will be chilly but remain above the average for this time of year.
Later this morning I’ll post Lubbock’s temperature averages and records for the date.
Tonight fair and breezy with a slight chill late. Friday morning lows will range from the low 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow mostly sunny with a light breeze and about ten degrees cooler than today. Highs mostly will be in the low to mid-70s, but upper 60s are likely in the northwestern viewing area.
Saturday will be cloudy and about ten degrees cooler than Friday. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.
A chance of showers returns to the South Plains Sunday. Guidance this morning is a little more encouraging, favoring scattered rain showers. Some thunder is possible Sunday morning. It will be cloudy and chilly with highs about ten degrees cooler than Saturday.
The chance of rain will linger into Monday, another cloudy and chilly day.
